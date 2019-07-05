Offensive line prospects impressive
As it stands today, Clemson is set to sign its highest-rated offensive line class in program history, having secured pledges from five players at the position, all of whom carry a four-star billing from Rivals.com.
In particular, both Mitchell Mayes of Raleigh (N.C.) and Walker Parks of Lexington (KY) saw their stock rise during the spring evaluation period and as a result their rankings were adjusted accordingly by the network.
Parks, who has been active and impressive on the camp-and-event circuit to date in 2019, still has room to run in the Rivals100 with another move upward a possibility later this summer.
