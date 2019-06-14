Out-of-state recruiting victories keep piling up for Swinney
THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
When Rivals.com recently ranked 2020 Clemson commit Walter Parks the top player in Kentucky, it continued a trend that is both electrifying and terrifying depending on your allegiances.
The former if you're loyal to Clemson. The latter if you're a coach in another state and you see that the Tigers have taken interest in the top player in your state.
Here's how Mark Story of the Lexington (Ky.) Herald-Leader put it in a column this week:
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news