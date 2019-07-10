News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-10 06:52:02 -0500') }} football Edit

More on 5-star Justin Flowe

Mike Farrell & Paul Strelow
Tigerillustrated.com

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Clemson has already come to California to land the nation’s No. 1 player in five-star quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei, and the national champs could be coming back for No. 2 as well.

Steam is picking up on the storyline that the Tigers are becoming more and more of a real player for Upland, Calif., five-star linebacker Justin Flowe and that chatter was very real at the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge presented by adidas and at other events through this offseason.

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}