Clemson has already come to California to land the nation’s No. 1 player in five-star quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei, and the national champs could be coming back for No. 2 as well.

Steam is picking up on the storyline that the Tigers are becoming more and more of a real player for Upland, Calif., five-star linebacker Justin Flowe and that chatter was very real at the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge presented by adidas and at other events through this offseason.