So tight end is crossed off the checklist.

Clemson added Tallahassee (Fla.) Lincoln tight end Sage Ennis to the commitment list Monday, running its total number of pledges in this class to 18.

Dabo Swinney has said he anticipates the Tigers signing around 19 prospects. But figures for public consumption are usually conservative, and we have indicated they would exceed that capacity on the number of remaining takes by position alone.

Clemson still has two receiver spots to fill, with Miami (Fla.) Columbus four-star Xzavier Henderson and Phenix City (Ala.) Central four-star E.J. Williams in the crosshairs this summer.