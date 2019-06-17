THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

In case you missed it, Rivals.com regional analyst Rob Cassidy reported this morning that Seffner (Fla.) Armwood 2021 receiver Agiye Hall plans to visit Clemson later this week.

We can now tell you that Hall (6-2, 185) is to arrive at Clemson on Friday evening.

Hall is one of the two rising junior receivers we’ve expressed high opinion of, and it merits noting that he was the only non-camper to score one of Clemson’s three 2021 receiver offers last week. Co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott scouted him during the spring evaluation period, and the hope was to lure Hall to the Swinney Camp.