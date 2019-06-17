Monday P.M. Recruiting Nuggets
THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
In case you missed it, Rivals.com regional analyst Rob Cassidy reported this morning that Seffner (Fla.) Armwood 2021 receiver Agiye Hall plans to visit Clemson later this week.
We can now tell you that Hall (6-2, 185) is to arrive at Clemson on Friday evening.
Hall is one of the two rising junior receivers we’ve expressed high opinion of, and it merits noting that he was the only non-camper to score one of Clemson’s three 2021 receiver offers last week. Co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott scouted him during the spring evaluation period, and the hope was to lure Hall to the Swinney Camp.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news