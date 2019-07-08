THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Clemson entered the month of July still holding on to the nation's No. 1-ranked recruiting class, but surprisingly and uncharacteristically the Tigers were without their first wide receiver commitment.

While Clemson's staff appears all but set on over-signing, if even slightly, the plan all along has been to take two players at receiver.

Entering mid-July Tigerillustrated.com recruiting analyst Paul Strelow continues to track just a handful of highly regarded names here, given the limited pool of committable offers at the position.