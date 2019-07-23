THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Tennessee, Alabama, Ohio, California and finally Texas – Clemson has annually one-upped the evidence for its national brand by invading those states for prospects whose states otherwise were on lockdown.

Ahem, we might have our answer for where the Tigers can go to get their fix for a next first.

We noted in yesterday’s Monday Insider that Clearwater (Fla.) Academy International's Ajou Ajou would be attending Clemson’s All-In Cookout on Friday.