THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

And so Clemson’s major recruiting weekend begins a day early. A four-day weekend, if you will.

The Tigers hold their annual All-In Cookout at the football operations facility Friday evening, at which a handful of priority uncommitted targets are slated to join the majority of Clemson’s commitments, coaches, staff members and their families for food and fellowship.

At least one of the select uncommitted targets arrives on campus today, too.