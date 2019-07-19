THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

As referenced on The West Zone message board, Clemson has ceded the lead in the team recruiting rankings to Alabama.

Guess the Tigers got tired this spring from landing all those five-stars.

The Tide landed a pair of four-stars over the past two days – including defensive tackle Timothy Smith, once believed to favor Clemson until the Tigers moved on in wait for Damascus (Md.)’s Bryan Bresee.

That appears to have been a wise and rewarding risk.