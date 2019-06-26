THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

ATLANTA – The Rivals Five-Star Challenge is in the books, and Clemson predictably had a strong accounting among its participating commitments and targets.

We would estimate that Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass four-star offensive tackle Walker Parks helped himself the most among the notable names.

Parks (6-5, 275) received a massive bump in the network’s latest update, jumping from high-three star to a four-star ranked No. 57 overall. He was then cited several times as a candidate to impress further and maybe even reach five-star stature.