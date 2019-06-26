News More News
Wednesday Insider Notes

Paul Strelow • TigerIllustrated
Recruiting Analyst

ATLANTA – The Rivals Five-Star Challenge is in the books, and Clemson predictably had a strong accounting among its participating commitments and targets.

We would estimate that Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass four-star offensive tackle Walker Parks helped himself the most among the notable names.

Parks (6-5, 275) received a massive bump in the network’s latest update, jumping from high-three star to a four-star ranked No. 57 overall. He was then cited several times as a candidate to impress further and maybe even reach five-star stature.

Will Clemson commit Walker Parks continue to move upward in the Rivals100? (Tigerillustrated.com)

As much as we caution against reading too much into recruits’ reactions exiting a visit – the post-visit high, as it’s called – it’s too early to say exactly what Parks’ performance does as far as the five-star factor. There was another unrelated offensive tackle with his surname – Fort Washington (Md.) National Christian Academy’s Aaryn Parks, ranked No. 67 – who did rather well, too, and was named OL MVP.

