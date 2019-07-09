Clemson appeals to 4-star with Gamecock ties
THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
Clemson has strong interest in a Carolinas athlete who could play on either side of the ball.
Concord (N.C.) Central Cabarrus four-star DeAndre Boykins picked up a Clemson offer last month after competing at the Dabo Swinney Camp.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news