Phenix City (Ala.) Central four-star receiver E.J. Williams is set to announce his college destination Saturday in a 2 p.m. ceremony at his school.

Williams told Rivals.com regional analyst Chad Simmons earlier this week that he is down to Clemson, Alabama, Auburn and LSU. Tennessee had rounded out his top five.

Williams was projected to Clemson in June.