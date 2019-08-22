News More News
Our inside look at E.J. Williams

Paul Strelow
Recruiting Analyst

Phenix City (Ala.) Central four-star receiver E.J. Williams is set to announce his college destination Saturday in a 2 p.m. ceremony at his school.

Williams told Rivals.com regional analyst Chad Simmons earlier this week that he is down to Clemson, Alabama, Auburn and LSU. Tennessee had rounded out his top five.

As subscribers will recall, TigerIllustrated.com, projected Williams to Clemson in June.

