While Clemson has stretched its brand across the country, one corner the Tigers haven’t staked territory in is the Pacific Northwest.

But they have sparked the interest of that region’s highest-rated rising junior.

Steilacoom (Wash.) 2021 high-four star receiver Emeka Egbuka visited Clemson on Saturday as part of a trip to check out several southeastern schools.