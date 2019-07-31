News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-31 10:08:59 -0500') }} football Edit

Nation's No. 1 receiver weighs in on Clemson visit

Paul Strelow • TigerIllustrated
Recruiting Analyst

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

While Clemson has stretched its brand across the country, one corner the Tigers haven’t staked territory in is the Pacific Northwest.

But they have sparked the interest of that region’s highest-rated rising junior.

Steilacoom (Wash.) 2021 high-four star receiver Emeka Egbuka visited Clemson on Saturday as part of a trip to check out several southeastern schools.

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}