Nation's No. 1 receiver weighs in on Clemson visit
THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
While Clemson has stretched its brand across the country, one corner the Tigers haven’t staked territory in is the Pacific Northwest.
But they have sparked the interest of that region’s highest-rated rising junior.
Steilacoom (Wash.) 2021 high-four star receiver Emeka Egbuka visited Clemson on Saturday as part of a trip to check out several southeastern schools.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news