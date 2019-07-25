News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-25 11:39:18 -0500') }} football Edit

Clemson in lead group with 4-star offensive lineman

Rob Cassidy
Rivals.com - Tigerillustrated.com

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

THE LATEST: One of the top juniors in the state of Florida, four-star offensive lineman Marcus Tate spent his summer visiting various college campuses.

Now, with all of said trips in the books, he’s had some time to reflect on his travels.

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}