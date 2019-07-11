THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Clemson picked up this cycle where it left off in the 2019 cycle, acquiring two premium prospects at defensive back in Jacksonville (Fla.) five-star corner Fred Davis and Southlake (TX) safety and Rivals100 member R.J. Mickens.

Davis, who was the first of five stars to pledge to the Tigers in the spring, is the program's highest-rated prospect at his position on record from the state of Florida. Mickens also holds a distinction, as he is the Tigers' highest-rated acquisition from the state of Texas in 29 years or since Ken Hatfield signed Darnell Stephens (6.0) in 1991.

The Tigers also picked up a pledge last month from local product Tyler Venables, who was issued a two-star rating from Rivals.com.