The second of Clemson’s two 2021 quarterback offers came off the board Wednesday when Charlotte (N.C.) Myers Park four-star Drake Maye committed to Alabama.

While this generated some public shock, the wheels had been churning in recent days.

Maye (6-4, 208) is a prominent UNC legacy; his dad Mark played quarterback for the Tar Heels, and one of his brothers, Luke, recently starred for UNC in basketball.

But based on our latest intel, UNC surprisingly wasn’t a substantial factor.

We would pose Clemson as the runner-up, and Maye earned his offer with a return trip to the Dabo Swinney Camp last month.

Yet D.J. Uiagalelei’s presence as the Tigers’ 2020 quarterback looms quite large, and we have reason to believe that was a deterrent in this instance.