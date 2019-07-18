News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-18 06:12:23 -0500') }} football Edit

Thursday Insider Notes

Paul Strelow • TigerIllustrated
Recruiting Analyst

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

The second of Clemson’s two 2021 quarterback offers came off the board Wednesday when Charlotte (N.C.) Myers Park four-star Drake Maye committed to Alabama.

While this generated some public shock, the wheels had been churning in recent days.

Maye (6-4, 208) is a prominent UNC legacy; his dad Mark played quarterback for the Tar Heels, and one of his brothers, Luke, recently starred for UNC in basketball.

But based on our latest intel, UNC surprisingly wasn’t a substantial factor.

We would pose Clemson as the runner-up, and Maye earned his offer with a return trip to the Dabo Swinney Camp last month.

Yet D.J. Uiagalelei’s presence as the Tigers’ 2020 quarterback looms quite large, and we have reason to believe that was a deterrent in this instance.

I0paebolclkgdhjg60x5
Washington (D.C.) Rivals100 quarterback Caleb Williams. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}