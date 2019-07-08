THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

1. It’s not the recruits on which you miss. It’s the ones you get.

We’ve used that refrain time and again through battles won and lost, and certainly at least a debate could be had for exceptions to the rule. But we’re holding to the premise: A team will be fine if the prospects it gets are good – no matter what state they’re from or where they’re ranked.

Such sentiment came to mind again this past week as we witnessed developments with some of Clemson’s peers.

Helps to keep the ones you get, too.

We wrote last week about the contrasting approaches of the in-state schools in light of South Carolina losing its second significant offensive line pledge this year. To oversimplify, the Gamecocks take commitments now and ask questions later. You can always cut the ones you don’t want if better come along; arguments could be made for why retention odds might be higher if he’s on your commitment list; and if nothing else, you’ve created the public perception of favorable momentum whether the kid sticks or not.