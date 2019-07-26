THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Clemson's eighth annual All-In Cookout, the coaching staff's signature recruiting event, will be held this evening at the football operations facility.

The menu: Food, fellowship and five-stars.

Tigerillustrated.com has a comprehensive rundown of the event in this Friday p.m. update.

FOOD, FELLOWSHIP & FIVE STARS: FRIDAY P.M. COOKOUT UPDATE

Summer DEALS on officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel at the Tiger Fan Shop HERE!