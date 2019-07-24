THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Clemson perhaps won’t be the only ones getting a swing at a five-star target this weekend.

We reported Monday that Columbia (S.C.) Hammond School five-star defensive end Jordan Burch will be visiting Clemson for its All-In Cookout on Friday.

We have heard from a couple of contacts that Burch (6-5, 255) – ranked No. 3 nationally by Rivals.com – has expressed the intent to then head to Georgia for its major gathering Saturday.