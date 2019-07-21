THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Clemson's coaching staff has taken one defensive end in its No. 2-ranked recruiting class in Powder Springs (Ga.) 5-star Myles Murphy, who also happens to be the top-rated prospect overall regardless of position in the Peach State.

While the Tigers stand ready to take over 20 prospects this cycle, having needs to fill at wide receiver, there remains the possibility that over-signs could occur at both linebacker and defensive end.

In other words, to belabor the obvious, Clemson's staff is willing to go down to the wire with a committable offer on the table for Columbia - Hammond defensive end Jordan Burch. For that reason, Tigerillustrated.com recruiting analyst Paul Strelow has continued to closely track the 5-star. Rivals.com bills Burch No. 1 nationally among strongside end prospects and No. 1 in-state overall regardless of position.