Sunday evening Tigerillustrated.com spoke with 5-star linebacker Justin Flowe of Upland (Calif.), fresh off his weekend visit to Clemson for the coaching staff's All-In Cookout.

We have the latest on the nation's No. 2 prospect in this Sunday night update.

SUNDAY NIGHT UPDATE ON 5-STAR JUSTIN FLOWE

