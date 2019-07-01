Heavyweight talent
The linebacker position is well-represented in Clemson's No. 1-ranked recruiting class with the acquisitions of two four-star Georgia prospects in Kevin Swint of Carrollton and Sergio Allen of Fort Valley. Rivals.com bills Swint 21st nationally among outside linebacker prospects and Allen 11th nationally among inside linebackers.
The Tigers could lose SAM backer Isaiah Simmons to the NFL following the 2019 season. And Shaq Smith's departure last month brought some unexpected attrition at the position.
This of course has left the door ajar for an over-sign opportunity. And at this time, Clemson's coaching staff stands ready to go forward with such an opportunity.
Tigerillustrated.com recruiting analyst Paul Strelow has continued to closely track the recruitment of five-star linebacker Justin Flowe and further brought to light this morning the staff's pursuit of Flowe served as the impetus for cooling on Trenton Simpson and Phillip Webb.
