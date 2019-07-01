THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

The linebacker position is well-represented in Clemson's No. 1-ranked recruiting class with the acquisitions of two four-star Georgia prospects in Kevin Swint of Carrollton and Sergio Allen of Fort Valley. Rivals.com bills Swint 21st nationally among outside linebacker prospects and Allen 11th nationally among inside linebackers.

The Tigers could lose SAM backer Isaiah Simmons to the NFL following the 2019 season. And Shaq Smith's departure last month brought some unexpected attrition at the position.

This of course has left the door ajar for an over-sign opportunity. And at this time, Clemson's coaching staff stands ready to go forward with such an opportunity.