News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-23 10:31:55 -0500') }} football Edit

5-star Flowe talks Clemson ahead of Cookout

Paul Strelow • TigerIllustrated
Recruiting Analyst

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

With the nation’s No. 1 prospect already secured, Clemson seeks to make its biggest move this weekend with the next recruit in line.

Upland (Calif.) five-star linebacker Justin Flowe is set to travel to Death Valley as a marquee attendant at the program’s All-In Cookout.

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}