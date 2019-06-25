THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

ATLANTA, Ga. – Could Clemson end up with the nation’s No. 1 and 2 prospects?

The Rivals Five-Star Challenge takes center stage at Mercedes-Benz Stadium this afternoon with standard camp one-on-ones as well as competitions such as a fastest man contest.

Players reported Monday and mainly socialized before and after their media day responsibilities.

The highest-ranked prospect in attendance is Upland (Calif.) five-star linebacker Justin Flowe.