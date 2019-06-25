Tuesday Insider Notes
ATLANTA, Ga. – Could Clemson end up with the nation’s No. 1 and 2 prospects?
The Rivals Five-Star Challenge takes center stage at Mercedes-Benz Stadium this afternoon with standard camp one-on-ones as well as competitions such as a fastest man contest.
Players reported Monday and mainly socialized before and after their media day responsibilities.
The highest-ranked prospect in attendance is Upland (Calif.) five-star linebacker Justin Flowe.
Flowe (6-2, 225) is ranked No. 2 nationally behind a Clemson commitment and another California product – Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco five-star quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei.
