Tuesday Insider Notes

ATLANTA, Ga. – Could Clemson end up with the nation’s No. 1 and 2 prospects?

The Rivals Five-Star Challenge takes center stage at Mercedes-Benz Stadium this afternoon with standard camp one-on-ones as well as competitions such as a fastest man contest.

Players reported Monday and mainly socialized before and after their media day responsibilities.

The highest-ranked prospect in attendance is Upland (Calif.) five-star linebacker Justin Flowe.

Five-star linebacker Justin Flowe of Upland (Calif.) looks into the Tigerillustrated.com camera eye in Atlanta (Ga.) on Monday. (Tigerillustrated.com)

Flowe (6-2, 225) is ranked No. 2 nationally behind a Clemson commitment and another California product – Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco five-star quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei.

