1. And … we’re back.
College football, Clemson football, the Monday Insider and the Tigers’ recruiting efforts – applicable to all of the above.
We’ve said for a few years now that Clemson's staff wants to have about 75-80 percent of its class in place by the end of the summer, if not more.
Just about all of its actions toward that regard are done by the end of July, at which point the staff turns the page almost strictly to team preparations during August camp. But there have often been one or two additions in August as prospects announce on their time, and thus they factor into our assessment at the quarter pole.
Clemson enters the regular season with the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class in the country.
The Tigers have 2,900 points, ahead of No. 2 LSU (2,806), No. 3 Ohio State (2,675), No. 4 Alabama (2,647) and No. 5 Georgia 2,438. The first three have reached the 20 pledges that count toward the (point) total and would have to score a higher-ranked commitment in order to add to their total. UGA has 17 commitments and can add substantially to their total.
Our tune hasn’t changed – we still feel Clemson will need to eclipse the 3,000-point line to have a shot at earning the recruiting champion crown this cycle.
Fortunately for the Tigers, they’re still involved with a pair of five-stars who can get them there.
There has been point inflation through the years, but it bears mentioning that Clemson’s highest point total in the network era came via the 2015 class that ranked No. 4 overall (2,703).
Five five-stars, 17 of 20 rated four-star or higher, a rare per-prospect star rating above 4 (4.05) – anything else for this class should be considered gravy.
In these parts, you can never have enough gravy.
