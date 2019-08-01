THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Five-star linebacker Justin Flowe disclosed yesterday that he will release his top four Friday.

Flowe (6-2, 225), ranked No. 2 nationally by Rivals.com, is of course coming off his two-night stay for Clemson’s All-In Cookout last weekend.

Funny that in disclosing its release, the Upland (Calif.) prospect announced it would occur at 1 p.m. EST.