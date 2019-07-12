Alabama corner catches Clemson's eye
THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
One of the better performers at last month’s Dabo Swinney Camp has seen his stock escalate since.
Tuscaloosa (Ala.) American Christian Academy 2021 corner Kamari Lassiter worked out for a morning during the Swinney Camp’s second session.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news