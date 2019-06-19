THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Clemson kicked off the month of June with an offer to the highest-ranked prospect in the Carolinas for his class.

Greensboro (N.C.) Dudley 2021 high four-star defensive tackle Payton Page picked up an offer via position coach Todd Bates two weeks ago once the Tigers started conveying offers to rising juniors.