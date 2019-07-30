Clemson offers 4-star Georgia back
Clemson dispensed its second offer to a running back for the 2021 cycle Monday night – this one with connections to the program.
Loganville (Ga.) Grayson 2021 four-star running back Phil Mafah learned of his offer after area recruiter Mickey Conn conveyed it to his coach.
