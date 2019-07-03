THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Evaluating the last several recruiting cycles, Clemson has had just two nationally-regarded or four-star acquisitions at tight end over the last half decade - Jaelyn Lay of Riverdale (Ga.) last winter and Garrett Williams of Orlando (Fla.) in 2015.

Clemson's staff was impressed in short order last month after Tallahassee (Fla.) tight end Sage Ennis turned in a very productive performance at the Dabo Swinney Camp. Rivals.com currently bills Ennis 29th nationally among tight end prospects, though it should be noted that he is under consideration for a rankings-bump. The network will update its rankings later this summer.