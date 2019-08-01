News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-01 10:46:05 -0500') }} football Edit

Highly regarded Virginia DB talks Clemson visit

Paul Strelow • TigerIllustrated
Recruiting Analyst

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Since the Dabo Swinney Camp last month, Clemson has offered few prospects it didn’t actually scout in-person at the event.

One was Hopewell (Va.) junior defensive back TreVeyon Henderson, who visited for the first time Tuesday with his mother.

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}