You couldn't ask for more from Clemson's quarterback recruiting of late. Five-star commit D.J. Uiagalelei of Bellflower (Calif.) is by all accounts as good as it gets, which is why he'll head into the next Rivals.com rankings update as the No. 1-rated prospect in the nation overall regardless of position.

Clemson's staff has been involved with numerous rising junior prospects at the position. Earlier this year Tigerillustrated.com recruiting analyst Paul Strelow was ahead of most of the industry in pegging Oklahoma an early frontrunner with five-star 2021 QB Brock Vandagriff of Bogart, Ga.