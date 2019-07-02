THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

The Opening finals are underway this week, with nine Clemson commitments competing at the Dallas Cowboys’ stadium in the final major event of the recruiting camp circuit.

Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass four-star offensive tackle Walker Parks appears to have picked up where he left off from last week’s Rivals Five-Star Challenge, reportedly winning all seven of his reps during Monday’s drills.

For a year now, we have compared Parks to departed Mitch Hyatt, a fixture at the valued left tackle position for his four-year career.

One aspect we’ve found interesting is that Parks has taken every snap to date at these two camps as a right tackle.