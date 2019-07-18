News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-18 10:29:49 -0500') }} football Edit

4-star details impact of drawing Clemson's first running back offer

Paul Strelow • TigerIllustrated
Recruiting Analyst

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Clemson co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliott is as selective as they come in pursuing running backs; the Tigers keep a smaller pool of candidates than anyone.

So it wasn’t without meaning Wednesday when Clemson formalized its first 2021 running back offer, which went to Matthews (N.C.) Weddington four-star Will Shipley.

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}