Clemson dispensed another two defensive end offers earlier this week, running its total of 2021 defensive offers to 26.

That’s compared to 14 on offense.

The Tigers have typically shown to be more conservative on offense, where their profile seemingly allows them to isolate a handpicked target at quarterback and receiver.

But the figure that continues to stick out, although unsurprisingly, is that Clemson has yet to offer a running back.