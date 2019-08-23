Friday Recruiting Nuggets
THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
The NCAA dead period runs through the end of the month, but colleges are allowed to entertain prospects for their games as an exception.
So Clemson can have prospects in for Thursday’s home opener against Georgia Tech, although we expect the cast to be minuscule because most high school players will have practice leading into their Friday night games.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news