Walker Parks on 4-star teammate
THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
The fast-rising gem of Clemson’s offensive line class experienced his first clash with the highest-ranked blue-chip defensive lineman in the group.
Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass four-star tackle Walker Parks fared well against Damascus (Md.) five-star defensive lineman Bryan Bresee at this week’s Rivals Five-Star Challenge in Atlanta.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news