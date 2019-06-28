News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-28 06:43:11 -0500') }} football Edit

Walker Parks on 4-star teammate

Paul Strelow • TigerIllustrated
Recruiting Analyst

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

The fast-rising gem of Clemson’s offensive line class experienced his first clash with the highest-ranked blue-chip defensive lineman in the group.

Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass four-star tackle Walker Parks fared well against Damascus (Md.) five-star defensive lineman Bryan Bresee at this week’s Rivals Five-Star Challenge in Atlanta.

J7g8dmledgpam6udnqwk
Parks is shown here in Atlanta (Ga.) earlier this week.
premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}