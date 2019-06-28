THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

The fast-rising gem of Clemson’s offensive line class experienced his first clash with the highest-ranked blue-chip defensive lineman in the group.

Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass four-star tackle Walker Parks fared well against Damascus (Md.) five-star defensive lineman Bryan Bresee at this week’s Rivals Five-Star Challenge in Atlanta.