THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

As we’ve mentioned, the NCAA dead period begins Monday, after which coaches cannot meet with prospects on campus for a month.

So numerous prospects are squeezing in final visits this weekend, be it official visits for this class or unofficial visits for underclassmen.

Clemson will play host to at least a pair of notable 2021s.

The most intriguing is Tampa (Fla.) Armwood receiver Agiye Hall.