News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-21 05:50:46 -0500') }} football Edit

Friday Insider Notes

Paul Strelow • TigerIllustrated
Recruiting Analyst

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

As we’ve mentioned, the NCAA dead period begins Monday, after which coaches cannot meet with prospects on campus for a month.

So numerous prospects are squeezing in final visits this weekend, be it official visits for this class or unofficial visits for underclassmen.

Clemson will play host to at least a pair of notable 2021s.

The most intriguing is Tampa (Fla.) Armwood receiver Agiye Hall.

Mbtljautf72oumorak7o
Rivals100 wide receiver Agiye Hall of Tampa (Fla.) Armwood. (adidas)
premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}