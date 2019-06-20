Thursday Insider Notes
One of Clemson’s select remaining targets will be on the road this weekend for perhaps his final visit before a decision.
Clearwater (Fla.) Academy International receiver Ajou Ajou will take an official visit to Nebraska beginning Friday.
Ajou (6-3, 185) picked up a Clemson offer upon competing at the opening day of the Dabo Swinney Camp two weeks ago – just one of two offers for this class the Tigers dispensed from the camp.
We can tell you Ajou had this visit arranged before his Clemson camp experience. Nebraska offered in late April, and the wheels were already in motion and a date in place before the Tigers entered the picture.
