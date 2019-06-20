THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

One of Clemson’s select remaining targets will be on the road this weekend for perhaps his final visit before a decision.

Clearwater (Fla.) Academy International receiver Ajou Ajou will take an official visit to Nebraska beginning Friday.

Ajou (6-3, 185) picked up a Clemson offer upon competing at the opening day of the Dabo Swinney Camp two weeks ago – just one of two offers for this class the Tigers dispensed from the camp.