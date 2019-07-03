THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

The best news for Texas A&M is when Clemson offers one of its instate quarterback targets.

Denton (Texas) Guyer 2021 four-star quarterback Eli Stowers announced Tuesday night his commitment to the Aggies.

Stowers (6-3, 205) competed at the Dabo Swinney Camp last month, earning an offer following his performance. He was one of two quarterbacks the Tigers have offered for the next cycle, along with Charlotte (N.C.) Myers Park four-star Drake Maye – a strong UNC legacy who likewise earned his offer via camp.