As circumstances stand, Clemson approaches the season favored to win each of its regular-season games, and therefore presumably the ACC championship contest as well.

Yet recent history suggests the Tigers are going to be challenged if not threatened along the way. Just because someone is a lesser foe over a season’s body of work does not mean Clemson can’t be trumped on a given Saturday.

So, which opponent has the best odds of upsetting Clemson?