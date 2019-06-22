News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-22 13:37:04 -0500') }} football Edit

The team with the best odds of upsetting Clemson this fall?

Larry Williams & Paul Strelow
Tigerillustrated.com

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

As circumstances stand, Clemson approaches the season favored to win each of its regular-season games, and therefore presumably the ACC championship contest as well.

Yet recent history suggests the Tigers are going to be challenged if not threatened along the way. Just because someone is a lesser foe over a season’s body of work does not mean Clemson can’t be trumped on a given Saturday.

So, which opponent has the best odds of upsetting Clemson?

Ttkxbnk1lrmkbkipcaxt
Jimbo Fisher bagged nine wins in his first year at Texas A&M ... and a cover versus Clemson. (Getty)
premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}