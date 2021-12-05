Clemson to face Iowa State in Cheez-It Bowl

CLEMSON -- Clemson Football and the Cheez-It Bowl announced today that No. 19 Clemson will face the Iowa State Cyclones in the 2021 Cheez-It Bowl in Orlando, Fla. on Wednesday, Dec. 29. The contest is slated for a 5:45 p.m. kickoff on ESPN.

Fans wishing to learn more about official Clemson travel options for the postseason are encouraged to visit ClemsonSportsTravel.com or call 877-373-5060.

The game will mark Clemson’s fourth appearance in the bowl all-time across the game’s various monikers. Clemson made its first appearance in the bowl in 2002, falling to Texas Tech in the Tangerine Bowl. Clemson returned to Orlando in 2005 for the Champs Sports Bowl, defeating Colorado, 19-10, behind 150 rushing yards from MVP James Davis. Clemson’s most recent appearance came in the Russell Athletic Bowl in 2014, as Cole Stoudt led Clemson in place of an injured Deshaun Watson and new Co-Offensive Coordinators Tony Elliott and Jeff Scott helped guide Clemson to a 40-6 rout of Oklahoma.