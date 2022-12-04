CLEMSON -- The No. 7-ranked Clemson Tigers (11-2, 10-0), fresh off claiming another Atlantic Coast Conference championship, now know their bowl opponent.

The Tigers will face SEC East Division member and traditional power (#6) Tennessee (10-2, 6-2) in the December 30 Capital One Orange Bowl. This year marks the 89th edition of the Orange Bowl.

Clemson, which won its first of three national championships at the bowl back on January 1, 1982, will be making its seventh Orange Bowl appearance. The Tigers are 4-2 all-time in the Orange Bowl. The Tigers are 4-2 all-time in the Orange Bowl, playing in their first Orange Bowl in 1951.

The Tigers last played in the bowl on December 31, 2015, blasting then No. 4-ranked Oklahoma 37-17 in the College Football Playoff Semifinal.

Clemson is no stranger to facing Tennessee. The Vols hold an 11-6-2 advantage all-time in head-to-head matchups, but lost the last meeting to the Tigers 27-14 in the 2004 Peach Bowl.

Clemson is 11-7 in bowl games under Dabo Swinney. With a win this year, Swinney can set an ACC record for career bowl victories as head coach of an ACC program, passing Bobby Bowden’s 11 bowl wins during Florida State’s ACC membership.

