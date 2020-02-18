CLEMSON | Clemson, Georgia and the Charlotte Sports Foundation announced today that the Clemson Tigers and Georgia Bulldogs will play in a neutral-site contest at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board! The contest will be part of a 2021 rivalry series being hosted by the Charlotte Sports Foundation, including a neutral-site contest between Appalachian State and East Carolina. ALSO SEE: Clemson's 2020 signees | Clemson's junior commitments The addition of the neutral-site game represents the sixth scheduled meeting between Clemson and Georgia over the next 14 seasons. In addition to the game in Charlotte, the two programs will face one another in the 2024 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game in Atlanta. The historic geographic rivals also recently announced two home-and-home series that will feature games in Clemson in 2029 and 2033 and games in Athens in 2030 and 2032.

Clemson and UGA won't have to wait much longer to face one another with a newly-scheduled matchup set for 2021. (Getty)

The teams most recently split a home-and-home series in 2013-14, with each school defending its home turf in a pair of Top 20 matchups. The programs met 24 times in a span of 26 years from 1962-87, playing one another every year with the exception of the 1966 and 1972 seasons. In back-to-back years in 1980-81, the winner of the Clemson-Georgia contest went on to win the national championship. Georgia earned a 20-16 victory against Clemson and a national title in 1980, followed by Clemson defeating Georgia, 13-3, en route to a national title in 1981.

