After broadcasting from alternate in-stadium locations in the show’s most recent visits in 2019 and 2020, ESPN is expected to once again emanate from its traditional location on Bowman Field on Saturday.

CLEMSON -- College GameDay will return to Clemson on Oct. 1, when ESPN’s acclaimed pregame show will broadcast live from 9 a.m. to noon in advance of Clemson’s prime-time matchup with NC State at 7:30 p.m. that evening on ABC.

Saturday’s broadcast will be Clemson’s 30th overall appearance — and eighth home appearance (including Thursday editions) — on College GameDay.

The 2022 season marks the 13th consecutive season that Clemson has played in at least one game featured on-site by College GameDay.

The Tigers are 18-11 all-time when playing in College GameDay’s featured contest, including a 14-4 record in College GameDay appearances since the start of the 2016 season.

College GameDay’s most recent visit to Clemson came in 2020 in advance of No. 1 Clemson’s 42-17 defeat of No. 7 Miami (Fla.). The show emanated from the northwest corner of Memorial Stadium out of an abundance of caution during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The upcoming broadcast will be Clemson’s first time hosting the traditional Saturday morning show on Bowman Field since 2016, prior to Clemson’s classic 42-36 victory against No. 3 Louisville.

College GameDay made its first appearance in Clemson prior to the Tigers’ 31-7 win against Georgia Tech in 2006. Clemson is 6-1 when hosting College GameDay on-campus.

