Clemson has forged a pipeline with players and invited walk-ons from Central (S.C.) D.W. Daniel, which adds up for a number of reasons.

So it stands to reason the Tigers have a bead on the high school's latest credible prospect, who may well be undervalued because of his location.

Daniel cornerback Misun Kelley was brought in for a pair of visits during spring ball, first for a practice and then for Clemson's spring game last month.