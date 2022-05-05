Clemson tracking Daniel cornerback
Clemson has forged a pipeline with players and invited walk-ons from Central (S.C.) D.W. Daniel, which adds up for a number of reasons.
Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!
So it stands to reason the Tigers have a bead on the high school's latest credible prospect, who may well be undervalued because of his location.
FREE FORUM: House Of Politics & Off-Topics
Daniel cornerback Misun Kelley was brought in for a pair of visits during spring ball, first for a practice and then for Clemson's spring game last month.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news