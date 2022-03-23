ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!

It's infrequent for the state of South Carolina to boast one four-star offensive lineman in a cycle, much less two.

But that has materialized for the 2024 class, and Clemson attracted both to its underclassmen recruiting day less than two weeks ago.

One was Dillon (S.C.) four-star tackle Josiah Thompson, who made the trip with family members.