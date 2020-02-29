FROM THE TIGER FAN SHOP: Click HERE to see all of our officially licensed CLEMSON apparel and gear!

CLEMSON | Freshman Al-Amir Dawes hit a twisting, driving bucket with a second left and Clemson toppled another highly ranked team, rallying past No. 6 Florida State 70-69 on Saturday. Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board! Trent Forrest had put Florida State up by a point with a short jumper with 8.4 seconds left. Dawes then took the ball down the right side of the lane and flipped up the game-winning shot. ALSO SEE: Clemson's 2020 signees | Clemson's junior commitments Florida State's last-chance heave was way off the mark and gave the Tigers (15-13, 9-9 Atlantic Coast Conference) another big win in their puzzling season that includes victories over then-No. 3 Duke and No. 5 Louisville.

Al-Amir Dawes continues to produce in the second half of Clemson's season. Dawes added a game-high 18 points Saturday. (AP)

Clemson overcame a 10-point lead in the second half. Dawes finished with 18 points. Forrest made a 3 that put the Seminoles (24-5, 14-4) ahead 42-32 early in the second half. That's when the Tigers used a 17-5 run over the next six minutes to get back into the game. Forrest's basket with 23 seconds pulled Florida State to 68-67. Clyde Trapp had a chance to extend Clemson's lead, but missed a pair of foul shots. Teammate Aamir Simms got the rebound and threw the ball into the open court as he approached the sideline, leading to what looked like a Florida State breakaway for Forrest. But a referee's whistle stopped play. After a lengthy review and discussion, Florida State was awarded possession to set up Forrest's go-ahead basket. Fans flooded the court after the buzzer sounded as they did after the Tigers topped Duke and Louisville. Clemson also sent the ACC title race back into a three-way chase.