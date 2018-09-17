Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-17 10:56:27 -0500') }} football Edit

Clemson visit makes positive impact on coveted Georgia athlete

Paul Strelow • TigerIllustrated.com
Recruiting Analyst

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Clemson got the attention of a well-known Georgia prospect who returned to campus this past weekend for the first time in nearly two years.

Savannah (Ga.) Islands junior athlete Mike Robertson took in the Tigers’ 38-7 victory against Georgia Southern with his uncle and cousin.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}