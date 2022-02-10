Its elite junior day magnifies Clemson's selective recruiting, and that struck a chord with one of its most recent offers.

Pfafftown (N.C.) Reagan four-star Sam Pendleton was the lone offensive lineman on hand for the Tigers' gathering two weeks ago.

"Clemson was amazing," Pendleton told Tigerillustrated.com. "I felt it was very intentional. I was the only offensive lineman there, so I think it gave me an opportunity for some one-on-one time with different coaches. Just getting to talk to coach (Dabo) Swinney one-on-one, I really enjoyed it."